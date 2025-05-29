Reviewing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94% OneSpan 11.73% 23.27% 14.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Super League Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 201.0%. OneSpan pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Super League Enterprise pays out -25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OneSpan pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Super League Enterprise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and OneSpan”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $14.69 million 0.29 -$30.33 million ($1.84) -0.12 OneSpan $241.70 million 2.51 -$29.80 million $1.47 10.78

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 OneSpan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 992.18%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than OneSpan.

Summary

OneSpan beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

