Critical Analysis: FST (KBSX) versus Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares FST and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FST and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.57 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.27

Volatility & Risk

FST’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FST competitors beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About FST

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

