Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

