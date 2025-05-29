Critical Analysis: Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) versus Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 12.64% 31.66% 9.11% Where Food Comes From 8.23% 19.31% 11.29%

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.80 billion 6.01 $76.20 million $1.62 47.51 Where Food Comes From $25.44 million 2.07 $2.15 million $0.37 27.19

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Where Food Comes From on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

