Financial Analysis: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) vs. ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA)

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZenaTech and CyberArk Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZenaTech $2.51 million 19.53 N/A N/A N/A CyberArk Software $1.10 billion 17.18 -$93.46 million ($1.86) -204.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZenaTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software.

91.8% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZenaTech and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZenaTech 0 0 0 0 0.00 CyberArk Software 0 1 26 1 3.00

CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $415.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than ZenaTech.

Profitability

This table compares ZenaTech and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A CyberArk Software -9.34% 0.45% 0.24%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats ZenaTech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZenaTech

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety. ZenaTech, Inc. was formerly known as ZenaDrone, Inc. and changed its name to ZenaTech, Inc. on October 5, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints. The company also provides workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; Conjur Enterprise and Conjur Cloud, which offers a secrets management solution for specific requirements; Secrets Hub, a centralized visibility and management platform; Cloud Security solutions; Identity Management solutions, including lifecycle management, identity flows, identity compliance, and directory services; and Secure Browser. The company serves financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.