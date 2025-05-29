Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) vs. Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Head to Head Comparison

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Western Copper & Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -57.00

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Santa Fe Gold and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 272.81%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Santa Fe Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

