Analyzing COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for COSCO SHIPPING and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Carrefour”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $24.82 billion 1.21 $3.38 billion N/A N/A Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.12 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrefour.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

