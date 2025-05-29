Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $1.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 505.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,238,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Stem by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 873,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stem by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

