Head to Head Survey: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.20% -1.89% 1.50% Intuit 17.59% 18.25% 10.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and Intuit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $383.22 million 0.75 $1.78 million $3.01 5.85 Intuit $18.18 billion 11.60 $2.96 billion $12.32 61.24

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Intuit pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MarketWise pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intuit pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketWise has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Intuit has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. MarketWise is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit 1 3 19 1 2.83

Intuit has a consensus target price of $785.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than MarketWise.

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats MarketWise on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

