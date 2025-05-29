Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $26.44

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.64.
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
