Contrasting Gauzy (GAUZ) and The Competition

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) is one of 70 public companies in the "Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gauzy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.07 Gauzy Competitors $599.80 million -$51.48 million 2.53

Gauzy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gauzy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 246 922 1631 85 2.54

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gauzy rivals beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

