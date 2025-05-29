Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

