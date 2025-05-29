Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.82 and its 200-day moving average is $368.03. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $268.14 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

