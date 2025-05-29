Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $129.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $108.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

