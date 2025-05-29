Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

