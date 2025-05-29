DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.04.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
