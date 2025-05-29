Sila Realty Trust (SILA) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sila Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sila Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sila Realty Trust Competitors 4881 15899 15376 476 2.31

Sila Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out -6.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sila Realty Trust $184.47 million $24.04 million 40.02 Sila Realty Trust Competitors $991.95 million $145.17 million 6.60

Sila Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sila Realty Trust. Sila Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09% Sila Realty Trust Competitors -2.42% -3.46% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sila Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

