Brokerages Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $13.56

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 647,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 285,668 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

