Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Target Price at $10.13

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,074 shares of company stock valued at $724,579 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 127,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 877,675 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

