HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

HSBC stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. HSBC has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in HSBC by 425.4% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after buying an additional 1,024,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $17,815,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

