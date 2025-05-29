Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.