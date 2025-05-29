Canopy Growth (CGC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 30th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canopy Growth stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 10,308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,218 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.53% of Canopy Growth worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Further Reading

