Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $201.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulfport Energy stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

