nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.0 million-$144.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.4 million.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 3,289,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,610. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,819.49. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,733.42. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 16.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 105.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

