Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 148,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,670. Noah has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noah stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 307.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

