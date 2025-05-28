HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 16,188,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,307. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

