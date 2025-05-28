QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

