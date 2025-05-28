Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 905.2% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sharps Technology Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Sharps Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,419. The company has a market capitalization of $205,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.88. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5,446.32.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $38.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
