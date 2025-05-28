Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 842.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

