Short Interest in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Drops By 85.7%

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Wind Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.48% of Global X Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ WNDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

