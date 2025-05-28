Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Grows By 4,715.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 4,715.4% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TuanChe Stock Up 6.6%

TuanChe stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 413,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,522. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Get TuanChe alerts:

About TuanChe

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.