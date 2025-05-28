Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 3.7%
VIOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 265,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.12. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.