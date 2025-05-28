Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.760-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.270-11.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,207,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,522. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

