Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 417,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 490,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Specifically, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,131,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,090,861.07. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,176,721 shares in the company, valued at $193,256,880.67. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

