2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.86. 12,399,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 8,187,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,881,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $4,202,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.