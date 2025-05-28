Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 119,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 732,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 189,214 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

