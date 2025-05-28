Insider Buying: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,137.52. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 8,900 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,591.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 8,500 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 8,795 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,938.35.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 137,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,366. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GROV

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.