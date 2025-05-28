Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$69.43 and last traded at C$69.43. Approximately 3,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.57.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.34.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.