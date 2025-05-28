Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VLPNY stock remained flat at $5.13 during trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.69.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

