Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,255,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 67,935,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.