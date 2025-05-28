Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.55. 86,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 59,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCLX. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a research note on Friday, April 11th. D Boral Capital downgraded Scilex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scilex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 497,182 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scilex by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Scilex by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

