Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.55. 86,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 59,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on SCLX. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a research note on Friday, April 11th. D Boral Capital downgraded Scilex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scilex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCLX
Scilex Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 497,182 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scilex by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Scilex by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scilex
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.