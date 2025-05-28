Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in May

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 6,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $27.74.
About Wesfarmers
