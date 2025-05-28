Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in May

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 6,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

