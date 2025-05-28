PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.54 and last traded at $106.63, with a volume of 174116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $306,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,854.31. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.