ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 11,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.