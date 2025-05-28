ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 11,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.85%.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
