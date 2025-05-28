Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Grows By 439.3%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XCRT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 14,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Xcelerate
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcelerate
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.