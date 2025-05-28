Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Grows By 439.3%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XCRT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 14,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

