Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21), with a volume of 3273922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).
Zenith Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of £136.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
