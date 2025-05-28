Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.21), with a volume of 3273922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of £136.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

