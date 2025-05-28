Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 572.6% in May

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, an increase of 572.6% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

YMDAF remained flat at $2.89 during trading on Wednesday. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

