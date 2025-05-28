Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Decreases By 94.8%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZZHGF remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, engages in the provision of internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers critical illness, health, and medical outpatient and emergency insurance; e-commerce insurance; flight accident, flight delay, travel accident, and flight or hotel cancellation insurance; motor insurance; cargo and shipping return insurance; credit and bond insurance; pet, pet food safety, pet transport protection, pet anesthesia accident, and employee accident insurance; liability insurance; and phone screen cracking, drone, and household property insurance solutions.

