Mark Christopher Murray Acquires 1,479 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Celanese's quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.79%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

