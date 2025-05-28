Blake Russell Sells 362 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 362 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $62,839.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,298.47. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Blake Russell sold 424 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $74,424.72.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 265,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

